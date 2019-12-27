Delhi U-23 Players in Trouble for Misbehaving in Kolkata Hotel

Two Delhi U-23 players Kuldeep Yadav and Lakshay Thareja were on Friday sent home by the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) for allegedly misbehaving with a female employee of a Kolkata hotel on the eve of their CK Nayudu Trophy match against Bengal.

Batsman Thareja has in fact played a List A match for Delhi and scored a half-century while pacer Kuldeep was set to replace Ishant Sharma in Delhi's next Ranji game against Punjab.

While it was learnt that no police complaint was filed, the DDCA sent its director Sanjay Bhardwaj to Kolkata to do the damage control.