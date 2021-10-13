Delhi Capitals Can Win IPL 2021, Simple as That: Ricky Ponting

"I've been in Delhi for three years. First year I was here, we finished last. Two years ago, we finished third. Last year we finished second. I think we can win the IPL, simple as that. You know, I might go well on record saying that now, because that's what I am here for. That's what the players are here for," said Ponting in a video posted on Twitter by the franchise.



"This is a different Delhi than it was years ago. Right? And the reason that it is, is because what all you guys have brought to this franchise. We adhere to those four words that I said - Attitude, Effort, Commitment and Care. We'll be better," added Ponting.



Ponting has stressed upon all eleven players giving their best on the field when it matters the most.



"Every great team I've been around, that I've coached or that I've played in, have shown genuine care for one another. The sign of a great team is not about one or two players, it's about the eleven players on the field and they all chip in to do what they need to when the team needs the to do the most and we've been out of find the number of guys you see do that.



"I'm here to win the title. We've been close, yes. There have been good seasons, yes. There haven't been great seasons because we haven't won it yet, right? We are all about winning. Bring me some attitude. Bring some effort. Bring some commitment. And if you do that, then I think the sky is the limit for this team," concluded the 46-year-old.



Delhi will look to prevail over Kolkata in Sharjah on Wednesday to set up a finale clash with Chennai Super Kings on Friday in Dubai.