Decision on Asia Cup 2020 Venue Expected by March End
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dubai on 3 March was set to decide the venue of this year's Asia Cup. But the meeting had to be postponed due to coronavirus scare and is now expected to be held in the third week of March.
The meeting will once again serve as the decision-ground for the fate of the tournament which will be played in T20 format this year, keeping in mind the World T20 later in the year.
Speaking to IANS, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that despite the 3 March meeting getting postponed, the situation remains the same as far as the PCB is concerned and only the ACC can take a call on the venue of the tournament.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly had earlier announced that the Asia Cup will be held in Dubai and both India and Pakistan will take part in the tournament, but the PCB had clarified that only the ACC can decide on the venue of the tournament.
A BCCI official said that while the meeting will definitely have to be held before the ICC meeting, slated to take place at the end of the month, it could well be moved outside Dubai.
While Pakistan was handed the right to host the tournament this year, the BCCI made it clear that the Indian boys wouldn't be able to play if the event is held in Pakistan
"The question is not about the PCB hosting the tournament. It is about the venue and as things stand now, it is quite clear that we would need a neutral venue. There is no way that an Indian team can visit Pakistan to even participate in a multi-nation event like the Asia Cup,” added the BCCI official.
In fact, problem in obtaining visa for Pakistan players to come and play the 2018 edition of Asia Cup in India was one of the major reasons why the tournament was shifted out of the country with BCCI hosting the event in UAE.
