Decision on Asia Cup 2020 Venue Expected by March End

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting in Dubai on 3 March was set to decide the venue of this year's Asia Cup. But the meeting had to be postponed due to coronavirus scare and is now expected to be held in the third week of March.

The meeting will once again serve as the decision-ground for the fate of the tournament which will be played in T20 format this year, keeping in mind the World T20 later in the year.

Speaking to IANS, a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that despite the 3 March meeting getting postponed, the situation remains the same as far as the PCB is concerned and only the ACC can take a call on the venue of the tournament.