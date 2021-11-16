Debut for Avesh? Does Chahal Return? What India's Playing XI Could be Like vs NZ
India begin the Rahul Dravid era with the home series against New Zealand.
The Indian men’s cricket team begin a new era from Wednesday as Rohit Sharma takes charge of the T20 team with Rahul Dravid as the coach, replacing Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri.
First up for the Indian team will be the New Zealand side led by Tim Southee in the absence of Kane Williamson, who will sit out the T20s.
The much-changed Indian team could see a debut or two in Jaipur in the opening game with both the new coach and captain emphasising on the importance of rotation to keep the players at their fittest.
India, who exited the previous T20 World Cup before the semis, will be eyeing redemption in 2022 in Australia, in the next edition of the World Cup. And the journey from the team’s point of view begins from Jaipur.
Among the senior players Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul, Ravindra Jadeja, and Hardik Pandya along with Virat Kohli have been left out so that they can recharge their batteries.
With an eye on a winning start to the home series, expect Rohit and Dravid to pick the strongest side and keep the experiments for later.
What Will the Batting Look Like?
In the opening game at least, as India look to get off to a winning start, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are likely to take up their usual opening slots with Suryakumar Yadav likely to slot in at number 3.
It is likely that Shreyas Iyer, a more experienced player than Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange cap in the IPL, could have to wait for his chance while Ishan Kishan too could be missing from XI as Rishabh Pant will don the big gloves. What further tips the scales in Shreyas’ favour is the fact that he is more accustomed to a middle order berth than Gaikwad.
Rohit and Dravid could however surprise one and all as the team looks to keep things flexible in terms of batting, glimpses of which were seen in the final games in the T20 World Cup.
What About Venkatesh Iyer?
Having burst on to the scene in the second half of the IPL as an opening batter who can bowl a few overs of seam-up, Venkatesh Iyer has been fast tracked into the national team.
While almost all of his impressive performances came as an opener, in the India XI he is likely to slot in for Hardik Pandya in this series.
Iyer will have his task cut out as the change in roles and playing a world class opposition like New Zealand isn’t going to be easy.
The KKR man is likely to get a fair amount of game time as India do not have another seam bowling all-rounder in the squad.
Can he step up?
Debut for Avesh Khan and Does Bhuvneshwar Play?
One of the better Indian players in the Delhi Capitals side this season in the IPL, Avesh Khan could well be in for a debut in Jaipur with almost all the frontline bowlers rested.
However, what remains to be seen is whether India will pick the experience of Bhuvneshwar, who’s been out of form too, over Avesh along with Mohammed Siraj.
Given that India are looking ahead to the next World Cup, it would be in line with those thoughts to give the likes of Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel a go. Rohit, on the eve of the first game, admitted that India had holes to plug and the listless bowling performances in the first two games of the T20 World Cup is something they’d like to avoid.
Chahal to Return?
While Avesh is angling for a debut, the tried and tested Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to get the nod along with R Ashwin for the first game too. Chahal’s absence was felt in the T20 World Cup and considering his recent form, it would be difficult to leave him out of the XI.
One expects Ashwin and left arm spinner Axar Patel to line-up along with Chahal as India put forth a dangerous 3-man spin attack to derail the Kiwis.
Predicted XI:
Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Y Chahal, Avesh Khan and Mohammed Siraj.
