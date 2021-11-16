Debut for Avesh? Does Chahal Return? What India's Playing XI Could be Like vs NZ

In the opening game at least, as India look to get off to a winning start, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul are likely to take up their usual opening slots with Suryakumar Yadav likely to slot in at number 3.

It is likely that Shreyas Iyer, a more experienced player than Ruturaj Gaikwad, who won the Orange cap in the IPL, could have to wait for his chance while Ishan Kishan too could be missing from XI as Rishabh Pant will don the big gloves. What further tips the scales in Shreyas’ favour is the fact that he is more accustomed to a middle order berth than Gaikwad.

Rohit and Dravid could however surprise one and all as the team looks to keep things flexible in terms of batting, glimpses of which were seen in the final games in the T20 World Cup.