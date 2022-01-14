Day 4, India vs SA 3rd Test: Kohli & Co Need 8 Wickets; Target - 212

On Day 4, the Indian bowling attack led by Jasprit Bumrah will be eyeing quick wickets as they need 8 more to win the Test and the series against South Africa. The hosts however are 111 runs behind the target of 212 as they begin the penultimate day of the contest at Newlands.

South Africa’s mainstay in the first innings, Keegan Petersen is in the middle and will be joined by Rassie van der Dussen at the start of play. Petersen is unbeaten on 48 and was looking good on Day 3.

For India, one of the first targets will be to dismiss him as early as possible. Day 2 and 3 saw wickets fall of the second delivery.