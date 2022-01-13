Day 3, India vs SA 3rd Test: Pujara & Rahane Depart Cheaply in First Two Overs
Catch all the latest updates from the 3rd Test between India and South Africa from Cape Town.
South Africa had a great start to Day 3 with Marco Jansen striking with the second delivery of the day, sending back Cheteshwar Pujara for 9, caught at leg slip by Keegan Petersen. Off the next over, Kagiso Rabada added to India's troubles as Ajinkya Rahane was caught behind for 1.
India started Day 3 with Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara looking to build a big partnership against South Africa’s in form bowlers. The visitors started the day with a 70-run lead but it was SA's bowlers who took control.
With both teams looking for a solid start on Day 3, it was the South African bowler Marco Jansen, who did a Jasprit Bumrah of sorts, dismissing Cheteshwar Pujara of the second ball of the day. On Day 2, Bumrah had sent Aiden Markram packing of the second delivery of the day.
Jansen got one to bounce uncomfortably into Pujara’s body who tried to fend it away, but gloved it in the direction of leg slip, where Keegan Petersen dived to take a fantastic catch. Pujara walked back for 9 as India started the day under pressure.
Off the next over, the day's second, Kagiso Rabada struck too for SA, removing Ajinkya Rahane with a brute of a delivery. Rabada got one to climb and Rahane could not get out of the way, gloving it to the keeper, who parried it to Dean Elgar to dismiss the batter for 1.
Recap
Earlier, India won the toss and batted first and Virat Kohli’s 79 helped the visitors post 223 in the first innings. From then on in, India’s bowlers toiled and made life hard for South Africa’s batters as they were bowled out for 210 with Jasprit Bumrah taking a five-wicket haul. For SA, Keegan Petersen held out with 72 gritty runs, however he could not stop India from taking a slender first innings lead.
India have never won a Test series in South Africa and will be keen to set the record straight. However, after a morale boosting win in the second Test, the hosts will not be easy to get past. The three-match series sits at 1-1 currently.
