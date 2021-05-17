Warner’s Manager Hits Out at CA for Being Partial in Investigation

"The report that was done, they didn't interview all the players. The whole thing was so badly handled, it was a joke," manager James Erskine was quoted as saying by The Age.

"But eventually the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, will come out and I know the whole truth. It doesn't serve any purpose because the Australian public over a period of time got to dislike the Australian team because they didn't behave particularly well," he said.

Erskine said that had Warner, Smith and Bancroft taken any legal action against their ban, they would have won the case since it was very weak.

"There is absolutely no doubt that Smith, Warner and Bancroft were treated despicably. The fact of the matter is they did the wrong thing but the punishment didn't fit the crime. I think if one or two of those players had taken legal action they would have won because of what the truth was."