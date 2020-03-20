David Warner Pulls Out of The Hundred: Report
Australian opener David Warner has reportedly pulled out of England's new franchise league The Hundred.
Warner was drafted in Southern Brave for the tournament, which features a new format of the game, in October. According to Western Australian Today however, the 33-year-old has withdrawn and he could be the first of several players to do so.
Warner's manager has stated that he will be making himself available for the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League if it goes through. The cash-rich T20 league was postponed until April 15 with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly saying that a decision will be taken after assessing the situation then.
