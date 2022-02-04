Dates Changed in Indian Women's ODI Team's Away Series vs New Zealand

India women's team ODI series against New Zealand will now begin on February 12, said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Friday. As per the now revised schedule, the first of the five ODIs will begin from February 12, a day later than the original date.

"NZC has made changes to the dates of the KFC India Tour of NZ between the WHITE FERNS and India Women, to be played exclusively at John Davies Oval in Queenstown. The date of the first KFC T20I remains the same but there has been some adjustments made to the subsequent five match KFC ODI series," read a statement from NZC.