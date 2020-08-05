Cried Like a Child After Faulkner Hit Me For 30 Runs: Ishant

Explaining if the difference is because he has matured now or because of his role in the team, Ishant said, "It's not that my role is any different now. When I played under Dhoni, we played a lot in India as compared to overseas, where you bowl more and can pick up more wickets."

"Under Kohli, we have had more away tours. I have, in particular, played in very few home matches under Kohli. The only difference I see is that earlier I was very aggressive. So Dhoni would ask me to calm down. he would often say, "If you get a ban, who will bowl?"

"With Virat, it's different. He says, "Just don't get a ban. Other than that, do what you want to and I'll take care of the rest!" There is really no major difference between them. The best thing about them is that they never made me feel insecure about my place in the team. This is a very important aspect in a team sport."