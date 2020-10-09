South Africa’s Domestic Season to Start in 1st Week of November 

Both the four-day series and the One-Day Cup will have the six competing teams divided into two pools of three teams each. They will play a double round of fixtures against teams in their own pool and a single round of cross-pool matches.

As a result, each franchise will play a minimum of seven matches and these will be followed by a five-day final at the conclusion of the four-day series contested by the two teams topping its respective pool.

In the One-Day Cup after the conclusion of the preliminary round, teams ending first and second in each pool will contest a cross-pool semi-final each with the respective winners progressing through to the final.