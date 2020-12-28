Podcast: India On The Cusp Of Historic Test Win Over Australia

Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test ended with India on the cusp of a historic win, with Australia leading by just 2 runs with 4 wickets in hand.

The home team’s score read 133/6 with Pat Cummins and Cameron Green at the crease and on this episode of The Aussie Challenge podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss the successful day India had at the MCG.

Ajinkya Rahane’s team started the day on 277/5 with Rahane and Jadeja at the crease. After his century yesterday, Rahane got out on 112 in the first hour of play. Jadeja completed his half century after that but there was also a flurry of wickets with the last 5 players falling for 32 runs. India were all out on 326, with a lead of 131 runs.

Australia’s batting saw a big collapse with the team reduced to 99/6 at one point. Cameron Green and Pat Cummins refused to let the match end on the third day, batting out the last 18 overs, adding 34 runs. Australia at Stumps had a 2 run lead with 4 wickets in hand.