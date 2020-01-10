Cricket Legend Shane Warne’s Cap Raises Aus$1m For Bushfire Appeal

Cricket star Shane Warne's "baggy green" cap sold at auction for more than Aus$1 million (nearly $700,000) , with all funds going to help victims of bushfires raging in Australia.

The spin legend wore the cap during his 145 matches -Test career, in which he took more than 700 wickets, and said he was blown away after a late bidding war pushed the price to Aus$1,007,500.

It far exceeded the Aus$425,000 paid at auction for the cap belonging to the legendary Donald Bradman when that was sold for charity in 2003.

"Thank you so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thank you/ congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations," he tweeted.