Cricket Australia to Grant NOCs for IPL on ‘Case-by-Case’ Basis

"As and when applications are made, we will consider each of those case-by-case, on their merits," he added.

Despite the postponement of the Test tour of South Africa, CA confirmed that there would be no changes in the T20 squad for the games against New Zealand later this month. The neighbours will play a five-match series with Australia going without the likes of Steve Smith, David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins.

Although the dates of next IPL are yet to be finalised, it has been learnt that the BCCI is keen to start the tournament from the second week of April, PTI reported.

The IPL is expected to be played in a bio-secure environment again with the matches confined to a limited number of venues.

