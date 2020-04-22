Cricket Aus Finds Temporary Jobs for Laid Off Staff at Supermarket

Roberts defended the decision saying that it had simply been a matter of judging how much work was able to be done while placing the business on hold and paying employees accordingly.

"It's what activities are being paused and what's the skeleton staff we require for the activities that continue and that leads you to a temporary solution, which is the national coaches being part-time through this period," Roberts said.

The state associations and the cricketers association (ACA) had reservations about CA's measures around coronavirus, but Roberts said he had support from majority of stakeholders.

"We know that you won't have 100 per cent of people and 100 per cent of stakeholders happy at any particular time. But the reality is that the vast majority of our people, our members, our stakeholders are very comfortable with how we're working through this," he said.

"I think it's just the reality of the situation versus what is sometimes reported, given that stories of harmony don't necessarily sell.

"We're working through things in an open and really orderly way with all of those organisations. It's all about focusing on, in cricket parlance, the next ball," he added.