COVID-19 Impact on Grassroot Cricket Will be Felt in Oct: Dravid

Former India captain and National Cricket Academy (NCA) Director of Cricket Operations Rahul Dravid said the real impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on domestic cricket in the country will start to be felt around October.

Dravid said that even if a vaccine becomes available towards the end of the year, some parts of the domestic season may have to be omitted.

"Hopefully if we're able to find a level of cure or vaccine even towards the end of the year, we'll be in a position to be able to complete, even if not the whole domestic season, but large parts of it," Dravid said in a webinar hosted by Deccan Herald.