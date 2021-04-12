COVID-19-Hit PSL 6 to Resume from June 1: PCB

All the matches will be held at the National Stadium in Karachi with Lahore Qalandars facing Islamabad United on June 1. The league stage ends on June 14 and the playoffs will be held from June 16 to June 18. The final will then be held on June 20.

The PSL was postponed on 4 March due to 7 individuals within the tournament's bubble, six of which were players, testing positive for Covid-19.

"The BoG (board of governors) endorsed all recommendations of the fact-finding panel, including robust and stringent implementation of the protocols, as well as maintaining a zero-tolerance approach towards all those who breach the Covid-19 SOPs, which are put in place for safeguarding the health and safety of all participants," said the PCB after its board of governors' meeting that was held on Saturday.

"The BoG was informed that as part of the strategy to ensure the HBL PSL 6 resumed and completed in a safe and secure environment, the PCB was in final stages of appointing a globally-recognised safety management company that specialises in providing Covid-safe technology solutions, bio-secure monitoring & management, as well as response and reaction to positive tests," it further said.