Covid-19 Causes ICC to Redo Test Championship Calculations: Report

Cricket’s governing body, the ICC is planning to consider percentage of points earned from the contested matches in deciding the finalists of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC), after the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc to the schedule in its inaugural edition.

According to a ESPNcricinfo report, this method of going ahead is under consideration by ICC's cricket committee for the championship, however a final decision is expected this week. The ICC's last quarterly meeting of the year begins on Monday.

"Finalists for the World Test Championship (WTC) will be decided by the percentage of points they have earned from those they have actually contested for," the report said.