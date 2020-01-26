Couldn’t Play Like First Game as Pitch Was Different: KL Rahul

Indian batsman KL Rahul on Sunday said he had to change his approach in the second T20 International due to the slightly slow nature of the pitch at Eden Park here.

Rahul, who had smashed 56 off 27 balls to set up India's six wicket win in the first T20I, produced an unbeaten 50-ball 57 to anchor the visitors' seven-wicket victory over New Zealand in the second game.

The 27-year-old said he had to make some changes to his game as the pitch was different than the one India played during the opening match.