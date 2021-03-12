‘Couldn’t Ask For More From Bowlers,’ Says Eoin Morgan After Win

The left-handed middle-order batsman, who represents Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) said that competition within the English side bodes well for the team.

"There is a huge amount of competition within the side and it is a huge boost for anyone scoring runs. When Jason (Roy) scores runs and does well, it is a good sign."

Opener Jason Roy, who hit 49, meanwhile said, "Happy to start with a win. I'll take 49 and a comfortable victory for the team any day. The way we fielded was pleasing… batting against Adil Rashid in the nets helped me. You learn every time you play a game, with the number of games we're playing, it should help me."