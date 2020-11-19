Concerns Arise About Preparations of Pitch for India’s MCG Test

"It is a concern for me because I would like to give them every opportunity to trial the pitches but we [were to have had] a Test event the other day and Cricket Victoria were supporting us, we were meant to have players and a two-day game and we had the pitch ready to go but the game got cancelled the night before and that was really, ultimately, the result of the situation in South Australia," Fox explained on RSN radio.

"I think it demonstrates how vulnerable we still are day by day. Ideally, we would love to have a game and we are still working on that but, ultimately, it may not happen.

"Matt is in a good spot. He produced a really good pitch last year that got a really good rating and he knows his trade. He is year three in and he is starting to deeply understand our pitches compared to where he was."

While Matt Page, the curator looks for ways to get past this hurdle, Australia’s Pat Cummins has said that the bowlers would like quick and bouncy pitches to unsettle the Indian batting, which will be without Virat Kohli after the first Test.