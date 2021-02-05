Chinaman Bowler Kuldeep Yadav’s Wait  For Test Comeback Lengthens

There is a possibility that Nadeem, if he doesn't do well in this Test, could be replaced by Patel in the next Test if the Gujarat bowler regains fitness in time for the second Test, which will also be played here from February 13. And from the third Test onwards, India could bring Jadeja if the all-rounder is fit.

Kohli said that Kuldeep's fitness was an issue and also spoke about the challenge of keeping Kuldeep motivated.

"To keep guys motivated, you need to give them goals. There is something or other to work towards when you are part of the Indian cricket team... Kuldeep is someone who has a lot of skills. He understands there were areas he had to work on which he has worked on beautifully in Australia. He seems fitter. I see his bowling much more improved than it was before. He is adding to his skill-set," he had said referring to Kuldeep.

Kuldeep had recently told ESPNCricinfo.com that he was looking to play the first Test to build confidence.

"When you play regular cricket, the confidence comes automatically. If I play the first match, I will be in a better position to play the next game. Mentally I have kept myself very relaxed. Accordingly, my confidence level will be peaking," Kuldeep had said.