Oppo Signs Dhoni as Its Ambassador, Sparks Furore on Social Media
According to social media users, this is a disrespect for the Indian Army fighting at the LAC against China.
The Chinese consumer electronics and Mobile brand, Oppo, has signed the former Indian skipper and wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their brand ambassador.
Announcing it through Dhoni’s picture playing a shot in the Indian jersey, Oppo also has launched its latest device Reno4 Pro. The Guangdong headquartered mobile brand has witnessed a huge growth in its business and users in India, especially over the past couple of years. The special campaign #BeTheInfinite will be launched on 24 September.
However, this announcement didn’t go down well with the users on social media.
A few days ago, Oppo had offered a mobile phone to the user who would have correctly guessed their new recruit. But all that hype met with strong reactions from the people due to the ongoing border conflicts with China.
Earlier, the Government of India (GoI) had banned several mobile applications, which have allegiance to China in some or the other way.
The announcement received flak by the users on the social media, as according to them, this is a disrespect for the Indian Army, who are fighting at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) against China. Dhoni holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Territorial Army.
Here are some of the reactions:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.