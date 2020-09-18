Oppo Signs Dhoni as Its Ambassador, Sparks Furore on Social Media

The Chinese consumer electronics and Mobile brand, Oppo, has signed the former Indian skipper and wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni as their brand ambassador.

Announcing it through Dhoni’s picture playing a shot in the Indian jersey, Oppo also has launched its latest device Reno4 Pro. The Guangdong headquartered mobile brand has witnessed a huge growth in its business and users in India, especially over the past couple of years. The special campaign #BeTheInfinite will be launched on 24 September.