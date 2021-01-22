Character and Fight Are Hallmarks Of Indian Team: Hanuma Vihari

Vihari, who batted with a sore hamstring throughout the course of his innings, showed great resilience and remained unbeaten on 23 after facing 161 deliveries. He was supported brilliantly by Ashwin who also suffered a lot of blows on his body but didn't throw away his wicket and remained not on 39 from 128 deliveries.

Before the 62-run stand between Vihari and Ashwin, Pant and Pujara had shared a 148-run partnership for the fifth wicket. The duo scored runs at a brisk pace and in fact, not only put India in a position to draw the Test, but also gave the visitors an unlikely hope of an improbable win.

"If you look at the first session and most part of the second session, we were looking good for a win. The way Rishabh (Pant) and (Cheteshwar) Pujara played. To be honest, once they got out, I don't think a win was a possibility. Even before my injury, Ash (R Ashwin) was struggling with his back, (Ravindra) Jadeja could have played only a few overs if needed," Vihari said while speaking to ESPNcricinfo.