Chandigarh Girl Takes 10 Wickets in Women U-19 Domestic ODI

Chandigarh were defending a total of 186/4 and Gautam started with a wicket off the second and fourth ball of the first over of the Arunachal innings. She then took a hat-trick in her next over and in the over after that, she took two more wickets. She then took three wickets in the ninth over to ensure that Arunachal were all out for 25. Of the 10 dismissals, six were LBWs while the rest were bowled.