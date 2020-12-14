Century in Warm-up Game Boosted My Confidence: Pant

"I think it was a pretty good scenario, when you are playing a three-day first-class game with the pink ball, it was important that we got a practice game with the pink ball. Our bowlers bowled really well, batsmen got some time in the middle, I think we got pretty good practice. Playing under the lights is difficult with the pink ball, the ball starts swinging, batting is relatively easier during the day time," Pant told bcci.tv.

"Hanuma Vihari and I planned on building a partnership and we planned on batting throughout the day. It was important that I got some time in the middle, the confidence is built slowly, and in the last over of the day, I scored 22 runs to bring up my century. In the last over of the day, I started hitting shots and Vihari told me that I can bring up a century. Eventually, I scored a ton and this gave me confidence," he added.