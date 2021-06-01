Captain Mithali, Coach Powar Say Differences a 'Thing of the Past'

Veteran Mithali Raj, India's Test and ODI captain, on Tuesday said that the differences she had with team coach Ramesh Powar during his previous stint three years ago have also been sorted out and the team is looking ahead to the tour of England.

Asked about her relation with Powar at a press conference in Mumbai, Mithali said: "It has been three years. We are in 2021 and we should be looking forward to many more series coming."