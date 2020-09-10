Can’t Say COVID Impacted Women’s Cricket More Than Men’s: Mandhana

Because of the pandemic, the Women's World Cup, which was scheduled to be played in February next year in New Zealand, has also been postponed until 2022. However, Mandhana feels the team has been preparing well for the tournament and they have now got an extra year to work towards their goal of lifting the trophy.

"We were anyway preparing well since last year for the World Cup had it not been postponed. However, yes now we have got an extra year for the World Cup to prepare. So now things will be more sorted," she said.

The 24-year-old, who was the vice-captain of the team during the T20 World Cup, insisted that captaincy is something which is not on her mind and all that she is focussed upon currently is to win matches for the country.

"Well, the goal right now for me is to only win matches for my nation and nothing else," said Mandhana, who has played 2 Tests, 51 ODIs and 75 T20Is.

"Captaincy is something that will happen to you when it has to. I personally haven't thought about it yet," she added.