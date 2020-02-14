Misfiring Bumrah, Top Order Woes: Decoding India’s Drubbing in NZ

Apart from the fact that he failed to pick wickets, more concerning thing about his current form is how the Kiwi and Australian batters dispatched him at will, both at the start and end of the innings. His tally of 167 runs from 30 overs is unthinkable, especially if we take a look at his bowling figures before his injury.

Williamson, Ross Taylor, Martin Guptill did their homework against Bumrah as not only did they made sure they didn't give him their wickets but also scored a bulk of their runs against him.

If it is just a drop in form then it is not a big cause of concern for Kohli but otherwise, if batsmen have learnt how to read and play Bumrah, then it is surely not good news – especially during a World Cup year.