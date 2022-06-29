Bumrah Set to Lead India in 5th Test vs England as Rohit Ruled Out Due to COVID

The BCCI had not named a vice-captain for the England Test as KL Rahul too is not part of the fixture thus leading to speculation about the board's choice to lead in Rohit's absence. Virat Kohli, who captained the team in the first four Tests of the series last year, was also being seen as a contender.

However, Bumrah is now slated to become the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead the Indian Test team. The last pacer-captain that India had was the great Kapil Dev, who was removed from captaincy in 1987. Since then India has never had a speed merchant leading the team in traditional cricket.

Bumrah will be the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest-format since the country first played in 1932.