Bumrah Set to Lead India in 5th Test vs England as Rohit Ruled Out Due to COVID
Rohit Sharma tested positive for COVID last week and is currently recovering.
Jasprit Bumrah will captain the Indian team in the fifth Test against England, starting Friday, with regular skipper Rohit Sharma ruled out of the fixture after he tested positive for COVID last week.
"Rohit is out of this Test match, starting July 1, as his RT-PCR test has come positive again. He is still in isolation. Jasprit Bumrah, who is one of the vice-captains in absence of KL Rahul, will lead the team," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
The BCCI had not named a vice-captain for the England Test as KL Rahul too is not part of the fixture thus leading to speculation about the board's choice to lead in Rohit's absence. Virat Kohli, who captained the team in the first four Tests of the series last year, was also being seen as a contender.
However, Bumrah is now slated to become the first fast bowler in 35 years to lead the Indian Test team. The last pacer-captain that India had was the great Kapil Dev, who was removed from captaincy in 1987. Since then India has never had a speed merchant leading the team in traditional cricket.
Bumrah will be the 36th cricketer to lead India in the longest-format since the country first played in 1932.
On Monday, the BCCI had sent Mayank Agarwal to England as cover for Rohit for the Edgbaston Test.
Rohit competed on the first day of the drawn warm-up game against Leicestershire before being placed under isolation. He had tested positive in a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).
31-year-old Agarwal had missed out on making the 15-man squad for the game but the opportunity has come his way as KL Rahul got injured just ahead of the South Africa series and now Rohit has contracted the infection.
The fifth Test against England is from last year's incomplete series which got spilled to this season due to an outbreak of COVID-19 in the Indian camp.
India are leading the series 2-1.
(With inputs from PTI)
