Hardik, Dhoni & Bumrah: ‘Superstar Culture’ Back in Ganguly’s BCCI

However, in the case of both Hardik and Bumrah, they refused to travel to Bengaluru to train at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Instead they preferred to train in Mumbai with a trainer of their choice.

We were told that the new regime in BCCI will act tough, be hard on erring players and generally enforce the law, but so far the evidence has been to its contrary.

This is part of the superstar culture that noted historian and former Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramchandra Guha alluded to in his resignation letter. Both Bumrah and Hardik were centrally contracted players of the BCCI, which means all their activities are to be monitored.

The players cannot take the law into their own hands and decide things for themselves. There was a tug of war between the Board, the players in question and the NCA on these issues. When a similar fitness-related issue of Test wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha cropped up during the regime of CoA, there was massive mayhem all round, but there is all round calm this time around, maybe because of fear of losing access?