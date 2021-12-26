India vs South Africa: Mayank & Rahul Take Visitors to Lunch at 83/0 on Day 1

India won the toss and Virat Kohli opted to bat first on a slightly overcast morning with Ajinkya Rahane holding down his berth in the playing XI, as both Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari warmed the bench. Shardul Thakur took up the all-rounder’s spot with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami accompanying Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin in the bowling department.

Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi were South Africa’s most experienced bowlers, and neither managed to produce the kind of spell Dean Elgar and the team were looking for. For India, Rahul and Mayank were watchful and happy to leave as many as needed early on, also pouncing on some loose deliveries and picking off the boundaries.

Rabada and South Africa used up a review in the fifth over when a short one seemed to have clipped the glove of Rahul, but the DRS ruled otherwise.

Mayank was the more aggressive batter in the morning session, finding the boundary on a fair few occasions and welcoming Marco Jansen to the Test arena with three fours in his first over. Jansen also induced the edge from Mayank but neither Quinton de Kock or Elgar could pocket it.