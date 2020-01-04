After Umpire Incident, Bedi Wants Gill Removed as India A Captain

Legendary Indian spinner Bishan Singh Bedi on Saturday slammed Punjab opener Shubman Gill as he had allegedly "abused" the umpire after being given out and refused to walk off the field during their Ranji Trophy game against Delhi at the I.S. Bindra Stadium.

When asked by a senior journalist to react to the incident, which happened on Friday, Bedi tweeted: "This kind of rowdy behaviour by anyone is unpardonable - least of all by proposed Capt of India A."

"No matter how talented no player was ever bigger than the game - example needs setting - let a more balanced person lead India A before the Referee's intimidated too!," he added.