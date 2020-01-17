Best KL Rahul Has Ever Batted at International Level: Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli’s (left) 76-ball 78, coupled with KL Rahul’s quickfire 50-ball 82 helped India post 340/6 against Australia in the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. India beat Australia by 36 runs to level the three-match series 1-1.
Virat Kohli’s (left) 76-ball 78, coupled with KL Rahul’s quickfire 50-ball 82 helped India post 340/6 against Australia in the second ODI in Rajkot on Friday. India beat Australia by 36 runs to level the three-match series 1-1. (Photo: BCCI)

Best KL Rahul Has Ever Batted at International Level: Virat Kohli

PTI
Cricket

It is very difficult to leave out a player like KL Rahul and his 52-ball-80 is the "best that he has batted at the international level", India captain Virat Kohli said after a series-levelling 36-run win against Australia here on Friday.

Kohli was even happier that Rahul batted at No 5 and also kept wickets, which will now give India some serious options moving forward.

"It's very important to figure out the best team you can put on the park and when you see how KL was batting today, it's very difficult to leave someone like that out,” he said.

“Batting at No 5 and batting like that for the team, this is probably the best he’s played at international level. That knocked showed maturity and class,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.”
Virat Kohli, India skipper
Loading...
Kohli himself was back at No 3 and contributed an effortless 78 off 76 balls.

Asked about the change from the last game, the skipper said: "We live in the days of social media and the panic button was pressed too early. ....We know exactly what we're doing in the dressing room. On the outside there's a lot of panic that we don't really focus on."

Also Read : India Beat Australia by 36 Runs in 2nd ODI to Level Series 1-1

He was happy that Shikhar Dhawan contributed with a stylish 96, which he believes augurs well for the team. "Back to No 3 was good for the team so I'm happy from that point of view that it helped the team. In ODI cricket, Shikhar has been one of our most consistent performers. I am very happy that he scored runs as well. It always augurs well when he and Rohit score runs," Kohli said.

The skipper assured that Rohit, who sustained a shoulder injury is doing fine and is expected to be available for the next game.

“I asked Rohit briefly just now. It’s that left shoulder that has popped out a few times. There’s no tear so hopefully he should be back for the next game.”
Virat Kohli, on Rohit Sharma

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Cricket section for more stories.

    Loading...