Best KL Rahul Has Ever Batted at International Level: Virat Kohli

It is very difficult to leave out a player like KL Rahul and his 52-ball-80 is the "best that he has batted at the international level", India captain Virat Kohli said after a series-levelling 36-run win against Australia here on Friday.

Kohli was even happier that Rahul batted at No 5 and also kept wickets, which will now give India some serious options moving forward.

"It's very important to figure out the best team you can put on the park and when you see how KL was batting today, it's very difficult to leave someone like that out,” he said.