Best KL Rahul Has Ever Batted at International Level: Virat Kohli
It is very difficult to leave out a player like KL Rahul and his 52-ball-80 is the "best that he has batted at the international level", India captain Virat Kohli said after a series-levelling 36-run win against Australia here on Friday.
Kohli was even happier that Rahul batted at No 5 and also kept wickets, which will now give India some serious options moving forward.
"It's very important to figure out the best team you can put on the park and when you see how KL was batting today, it's very difficult to leave someone like that out,” he said.
Asked about the change from the last game, the skipper said: "We live in the days of social media and the panic button was pressed too early. ....We know exactly what we're doing in the dressing room. On the outside there's a lot of panic that we don't really focus on."
He was happy that Shikhar Dhawan contributed with a stylish 96, which he believes augurs well for the team. "Back to No 3 was good for the team so I'm happy from that point of view that it helped the team. In ODI cricket, Shikhar has been one of our most consistent performers. I am very happy that he scored runs as well. It always augurs well when he and Rohit score runs," Kohli said.
The skipper assured that Rohit, who sustained a shoulder injury is doing fine and is expected to be available for the next game.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)