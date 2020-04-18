VVS to Take Online Session With Bengal Team on Fixing Ranji Errors

Saurashtra had amassed 425 in their first innings after electing to bat in the Ranji Trophy final. In reply, Bengal were 35/2 at one stage before being bundled out for 381, handing a title-deciding first innings lead to Saurashtra.

Opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, who had two double centuries to his credit in 2018-19, was a big let down for Bengal as he could manage just 258 runs from 17 innings at an average of 17.20.

Experienced Sudip Chatterjee also had a lacklustre outing with 170 runs from six innings (at 34.00).

Everytime the top-order failed, it was the individual brilliance of Anustup Majumdar (704 runs with two centuries and three half-centuries) that carried Bengal batting forward.

Besides, Bengal's young pace battery of Mukesh Kumar, Ishan Porel and Akash Deep also came to the fore with some good performances.