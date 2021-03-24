Benched During T20I Series, Dhawan’s 98 Puts Him Back in the Mix

Dhawan was sedate at the start. He got his first seven runs off 23 deliveries before he unleashed a couple of boundaries. The left-handed opener often shouldered arms to deliveries, as India build a solid start. He and Rohit Sharma put on 64 runs for the first wicket in 15 overs. By the 30th over, India were already past 150 with the loss of Sharma's wicket.

"If you think it is difficult [reading and playing on wickets], it is difficult. If you think it is not difficult, then it isn't difficult. The ball was swinging. But pressure wasn't there [due to our experience], we knew we will make it later," he added further. "We knew we had to stay at the wicket and play close to the body."

The 35-year-old left-hander said that he kept himself positive while being benched in the T20I series.

Dhawan has been a heavy scorer for Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League, but his form in India jersey has been up and down.