Stokes Took Cigarette Break to Calm Nerves Before WC Super Over

All-rounder Ben Stokes played a pivotal role in England winning their first ICC men's World Cup trophy, on this day, last year. His match of the match performance in the summit clash stunned New Zealand as the hosts were declared the winners on boundary count rule after regulation time and Super Over both ended in a tie.

Stokes' inspirational knock of 84* off 98 deliveries helped England force the match into Super Over, in which both teams scored 15 runs each off six deliveries.

It has now been revealed that Stokes took a cigarette break to calm his nerves before the Super Over. He ran inside the shower to clear his head before the most important over in the history of England cricket.