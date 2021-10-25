Ben Stokes Returns From Break; Will Join England Squad for Ashes Tour

"The 30-year-old is ready to return to competitive cricket following his break from the game at the end of July to prioritise his mental wellbeing," the ECB said in a statement on Monday.



Stokes had taken an indefinite break to tend to his mental wellbeing and also his injured finger earlier this year, but he recently returned to the nets, fanning speculation that he was ready to return to the England side.



"I had a break to prioritise my mental wellbeing and I got my finger sorted," said Stokes on Monday. "I am looking forward to seeing my mates and being on the field with them. I'm ready for Australia."



The England men's team managing director, Ashley Giles, added, "Following a very successful operation on his finger and several conversations over the last few weeks between Ben and I, our medical staff and his management team, Ben called me to say he was ready to return to cricket and was excited about the prospect of playing a significant role in the Ashes series."