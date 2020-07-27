Stokes Reveals Hilarious Reason Behind Brown Patch On His Pants

Former England striker Gary Linekar had a similar incident during a World Cup game in 1990 where the former Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City forward stretched for a ball and lost control of his bowels against Ireland in the group clash.

Linekar had been suffering with a troublesome tummy before the match. "S*** happens," Linekar wrote on Twitter, also replying to Test Match Special's tweet.

The three-match Test series, which marked the resumption of cricket since it was stopped by the coronavirus pandemic, is locked 1-1 with West Indies winning the first Test and England levelling things in the second.

In the ongoing third Test, struggling West Indies were saved from losing more wickets by the fading light on Day 2 of the decisive third Test.

West Indies ended the day on 137/6, trailing England by 232 runs with Dowrich (10) and captain Jason Holder (24) in the middle. England scored 369 in their first innings.