Stokes’s All-Round Effort Helps England Level Series vs S Africa

Apart from them, Stuart Broad, Dominic Bess and Sam Curran scalped a wicket each even as South Africa opener Pieter Malan and stumper Quinton de Kock tried to hold the fort with their valiant 84 and 50-run contributions.

At one point, it seemed the match will end in a draw as the hosts were cruising comfortably at 171-5 with Rassie van der Dussen (17) and de Kock giving a tough time to the England bowlers.

However, Denly came up with a much needed breakthrough to send back a well-settled de Kock. Der Dussen also did not last long, becoming a victim of Broad's delivery.