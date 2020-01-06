BCCI Will Never Give Nod to Four-Day Tests: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has outrightly rejected the concept of the four-day Tests which the International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to bring in for the World Test Championship from 2023.

According to Akhtar, ICC cannot implement the idea without the approval of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which under Sourav Ganguly will never give it's nod.

"The idea to play four-day Test match is rubbish and no one should be interested in it. BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly is an intelligent man and he will not let this happen. He will not let Test cricket die," Akhtar said in a video posted on his Youtube channel.