BCCI Unimpressed After Leaking Covers See Umpires Call Off Ind-SL

Using hair dryer to dry the pitch after water seeped in through leaking covers is not something that is expected at an international cricket ground. But that is exactly what happened at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, 5 January as the opening game of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka had to be called off without a ball being bowled.

That hasn't gone down well with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) which now awaits chief curator Ashish Bhowmick's report on the same.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that this was elementary and is a direct effect of the lack of experience among the new state association officials. In fact, he also pointed at the lack of preparedness of Bhowmick and CEO Rahul Johri.