BCCI to Meet on Saturday, Likely to Decide IPL 2021’s Fate

The Indian cricket board may decide the fate of the remainder of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the rest of the domestic season, when it meets on Saturday through a virtual meeting.

IPL 2021 was suspended this month due to Covid-19 cases inside the tournament's bio-secure environment.

Jay Shah, secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), this month issued a note to state bodies, calling for a special general meeting for 'discussion on the upcoming cricket season in view of the pandemic situation prevailing in India'.