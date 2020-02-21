BCCI Sends Kohli, Shami, Dhawan, Kuldeep’s Name for Asia XI T20Is

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has sent the names of skipper Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) as the latter gets ready to host two T20Is between Asia XI and World XI to celebrate the 100th anniversary of their founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka on March 18 and 21.

Speaking to IANS, sources in the know of developments said that Ganguly had sent the names to BCB after the availability of players were checked.