BCCI Recommends Ahmedabad, Kolkata as Venues for WI ODIs, T20Is

Playing the matches at one or two centres will avoid too much travelling and cut the risk factor amid the COVID-19 threat.



The recommendation by the committee to organise matches in Ahmedabad and Kolkata was passed to the office bearers on Wednesday evening. However, the fixtures are yet to be finalised, a Cricbuzz report said.



Earlier, Cricket West Indies (CWI) had said that they don't have issues with the change in venues and are open to the idea of playing the whole series in fewer centres.



"A request for such a change has not reached me as yet. But we accept such operational actions by local boards in the interest of what is best for implementing health protocols," CWI chief Ricky Skerritt had said.



As per the information from the BCCI, the West Indies team is scheduled to arrive on February 1 and undergo a three-day isolation period till February 3. The teams are to have nets for two days, on February 4 and 5, before the first game on February 6.