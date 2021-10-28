BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Quits Position at ATK Mohun Bagan

Modi's explanation comes after he tweeted on Tuesday, "I guess betting companies can buy an IPL team, must be a new rule. Apparently one qualified bidder also owns a big betting company. What next? Does BCCI not do its homework? What can Anti-Corruption do in such a case? #cricket."



Asked on how CVC capitals has been working in acquiring other sporting properties despite investing in a betting company, Modi said, "It is ok that they are participating in other leagues because they allow betting companies. There is a problem here because in India betting is not allowed. Already you have had a betting scandal (in 2013), that is the problem."



The Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises will take part in the IPL from 2022 season onwards. As of now, there is no clarity on rules for player retention for the current eight franchises in the IPL.

(With inputs IANS)