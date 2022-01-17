Virat Kohli Refused BCCI's Offer of a Farewell Match as Captain at Home: Report
Virat Kohli's next Test outing will be his 100th.
Virat Kohli's decision to step down as Indian Test captain caught almost everyone by surprise but as it turns out, Kohli had informed his team-mates a day before he made the decision public.
Following the loss to South Africa in the third Test on Friday, Virat spoke to the players in the dressing room and told them about his decision, but asked them not to share the news with anyone.
Hindustan Times, on Monday, has now reported that the BCCI too had been informed of his decision with he board offering to have Virat sign off with a Test match as captain at home. Virat's next Test outing will also be his 100th in the format. However, he is believed to have turned down the offer saying, “One match makes no difference. That’s not how I am.”
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday shared a press release thanking Virat Kohli for his outstanding career as India's Test skipper, also adding that the board and the selection committee respected his decision to move on from the captaincy role.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India congratulates Virat Kohli on an outstanding career as Team India's Test Captain. The BCCI and the selection committee respect his decision to move on from the captaincy role and have full confidence that he will continue to contribute as a player and help Indian cricket attain greater heights," the BCCI said in a statement.
Under Virat's leadership, India also scripted history as they registered their first Test series win in Australia in 2018, clinched series in the West Indies, attained the No. 1 spot in Test rankings and later in the subsequent years marched into the maiden ICC World Test Championship Final in 2021.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly thanked Virat for his immense contributions as captain of the team and added that the star batter will continue to be an important member of this side and take it to newer heights with his contributions with the bat under a new skipper.
"I personally thank Virat for his immense contributions as captain of the Indian cricket team. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team has made rapid strides in all formats of the game. His decision is a personal one and the BCCI respects it immensely," said Ganguly.
"He will continue to be a very important member of this team and take this team to newer heights with his contributions with the bat under a new Captain. Every good thing comes to an end and this has been a very good one," he added.
"Virat Kohli has been one of the finest captains to have ever led the Indian cricket team. His record and contribution towards the team as a leader has been second to none," said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
"To lead India in 40 Test wins is proof that he led the side with aplomb. He led the team to some of its finest Test match wins in India and overseas -- including Australia, England, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa -- and his efforts will inspire the fellow and upcoming cricketers who aspire to represent the country. We wish Virat the best for the future and hope that he will continue to make memorable contributions on the field for the Indian team," he added.
