BCCI Opposed to ICC’s EOI Policy for Global Meets  

The BCCI has made clear their reservations about the ICC’s policy of inviting bidders (Expression of Interest) to host global tournaments during the next 8 year cycle between 2023-2031.

At the ICC meeting on Thursday, the BCCI said that they’re against the idea of the governing body issuing EOI and demanding money from any potential hosting nation.

“The BCCI brass has made their displeasure clear about this EOI concept for the next cycle during yesterday’s board meet,” a senior BCCI official was quoted as saying by PTI.