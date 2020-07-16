Big BCCI Meet on Friday – IPL, Team India’s Return on the Agenda

After months away from the spotlight, due to the coronavirus crisis, come Friday, the BCCI’s top brass are coming together to finally decide on the return of cricket in India.

The BCCI’s Apex Council, comprising President Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and seven other officials, will meet over video conference to discuss an 11-point agenda on top of which is the scheduling of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Other important issues on the agenda are the Indian team’s FTP (Future Tours Programme) which has been heavily disturbed by the coronavirus pandemic and the fate of domestic cricketers who need to be safeguarded against the pandemic and its economic effects.