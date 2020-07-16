Big BCCI Meet on Friday – IPL, Team India’s Return on the Agenda
BCCI boss Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah are expected to make some big decisions in the Apex Council meeting on Friday.
After months away from the spotlight, due to the coronavirus crisis, come Friday, the BCCI’s top brass are coming together to finally decide on the return of cricket in India.
The BCCI’s Apex Council, comprising President Sourav Ganguly, Secretary Jay Shah and seven other officials, will meet over video conference to discuss an 11-point agenda on top of which is the scheduling of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Other important issues on the agenda are the Indian team’s FTP (Future Tours Programme) which has been heavily disturbed by the coronavirus pandemic and the fate of domestic cricketers who need to be safeguarded against the pandemic and its economic effects.
According to a PTI report, Shah’s email ahead of the meeting lists the following agenda points:
- The way forward for the 2020 Indian Premier League
- The schedule of the domestic cricket tournaments
- Indian Cricket team’s future tour program (FTP) – Rescheduling of England’s September home series to February
- Tax exemption certificates from the Indian government for hosting the T20 World Cup in India
- National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru
- Extension of digital services contract for BCCI & IPL digital platforms
- Issue of Bihar Cricket Association
- Appointment of new staff in the BCCI
- Procedure to appoint new CEO after Rahul Johri’s resignation
- Way forward on payments to the northeastern states
- Discussion on tender for apparel partnership
The Suspended IPL
Scheduled to begin in the last week of May, the Indian Premier League was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, that led to lockdowns across the country. While cities have slowly opened borders and players have started to hit the nets once again, BCCI needs to lock the window for their T20 league, that has a lot riding on it.
The only available window, when players across the world can be available to play, is the weeks alloted for the ICC T20 World Cup, that was scheduled from 18 October to 15 November.
With 16 teams slated to take part, hosts Australia have already voiced their reluctance to go ahead with the tournament in the current climate and it is highly likely that the ICC will have to postpone it to next year, thus leaving the window open for IPL. The Asia Cup, scheduled for September, too has been postponed to 2021.
Only, the BCCI cannot announce anything till the ICC makes a move and some development is expected from their meeting on Monday.
Another major decision regarding the league could be the venue of the tournament, with reports suggesting that BCCI is looking at UAE or Sri Lanka to host the tournament, with India’s COVID cases continuing to rise steadily.
"Obviously, all options need to be explored. First option is India but you don't how the situation will be. Obviously, there is UAE and Sri Lanka but taking out the IPL will increase the overheads. I think the president also recently said that," PTI quoted a senior BCCI official as saying.
"I don't think we are still in a position to fix venues in a situation which is so fluid. But, the plans and the tentative window needs to be ready so that once ICC makes a formal announcement, of T20 World Cup (scheduled for October-November) cancellation next week, we can proceed," the official added.
Team India’s FTP
The other points on the Apex Council’s agenda are Team India’s next series, discussions on the 2021 World T20 and tax matters related to it, Bihar cricket, filling up of vacancies of employees of the board, payment of grants of newly affiliated units, extension of digital services of BCCI and IPL.
Virat Kohli’s team last stepped on a field in March, when they were playing the series against South Africa which had to be cancelled midway. While England have started a Test series against West Indies and will play Pakistan next, the BCCI cancelled India’s tour of Sri Lanka slated for June-July and reports now suggest they are looking at rescheduling the English team’s tour in September later this year as well.
As things stand, the IPL looks like India’s first series post COVID with the tour of Australia looking like Kohli and company’s first assignment since March.
"As you know, while the FTP is very important, considering how he move forward after so many series cancellations and piling up of commitments, domestic cricket needs equal importance. As we are aware our president is very vocal about safeguarding the interest of domestic players and that is how it should be,” a BCCI functionary told IANS
"Along with preparing and going through the international plan, domestic structure also needs a major look. We have to find a way to ensure that we can restart domestic cricket as soon as we get the green signal from the government. The IPL will also play a major role in this and we should be able to take a final call on the venue for the 13th edition of the league," the functionary added.
Coming to the matter of World T20, the functionary said that it will be more to do with the tax related discussions for the 2021 edition and not so much about this edition, which is now more or less a closed chapter.
"We will be discussing the matter of tax exemption as we have time till December so don't expect a decision tomorrow. It will be more about seeing the ways we can work towards it as India hosts the T20 World Cup next year. We might also see our president discussing what is the status when it comes to this edition, which is now more or less set to be shifted to 2022," the functionary explained.
(With inputs from PTI & IANS)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.