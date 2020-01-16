BCCI Informed Dhoni Before Finalising Central Contracts: Sources

"Let me clarify that one of the top-most BCCI office-bearers spoke to MS and told him about how they are going about in the central contracts. He was clearly told that since he hasn't played any game in the said period (September 2019 till date), he cannot be included for the time being," the official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Asked who among BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah and CEO Rahul Johri spoke to Dhoni, the official refused to divulge.

"Let's not get into who spoke. The fact is that a player of his stature needs to be told that he is not being awarded a central contract for the time being and it was done in an appropriate manner," he said.

However, the official said that if Dhoni makes it to the World T20 team in Australia (October 2020, after current contracts' duration ends) or even before that, he can be included on a pro-rata basis.